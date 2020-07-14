YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of an offender who has moved to the Outlook area.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level III offender Mario Michael Rodriguez, 32, was reported to have changed his address to the 200 block on Outlook Road in Outlook.
Rodriguez was convicted in Dec. 2001 for child molestation in the first degree and again in Aug. 2010 for rape of a child in the third degree. His aliases include Mario M. Rodriguez and Mario Michel Rodriguez.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.