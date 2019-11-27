SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Police Officer Robert Layman now answers to the title of “Sergeant,” following promotional ceremonies held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Inspire office in Sunnyside.
A Sunnyside police officer since 2006, Layman began his career as a dispatcher for SunComm in 2002.
Sgt. Layman was assigned to the Sunnyside Department Detective Unit, from 2010 until 2016.
He is also a member of the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit, which examines officer involved shootings and in-custody deaths, alongside selected investigators from each of the law enforcement agencies in Yakima County.
Sergeant Layman and his wife, Charlotte, are parents to two boys. In his spare time, he coaches baseball and football.
Also sworn in as a lateral Police Officer was Joshua Rosenow. Officer Rosenow joins the Sunnyside Police Department, moving over from Toppenish.
Rosenow is a field training officer. Prior to his law enforcement career, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, according Sunnyside Department Commander Scott Bailey.
