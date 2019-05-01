GRANDVIEW — A project planned about six years ago has been on standby for several years, awaiting the availability of federal funding.
That’s according to Mike Battle of HLA Engineering, who provided the Grandview City Council an update regarding the planned improvements to Old Inland Empire Highway from Grandridge Road to Elm Street.
At the April 9 Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, he provided an overview of the history of the planned project as a reminder to council members familiar with it and to apprise new City Council members of where the project stands.
The city intended the project as part of a water line improvement project, but it was unable to combine the street project with the water improvements, Battle said.
It came on the heels of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding received by the city for its Downtown Alive project, he said.
That funding was for “shovel ready” projects, and the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) short-listed projects that met the qualifications.
Grandview, having received funding, was short-listed as No. 13 out of 15 projects because it received the funding for the downtown improvements just a few years prior, Battle said.
With the economy’s downturn again, federal funding for projects was no longer available, he said.
The city moved forward with its water improvement project and had to suspend plans for the street improvements, which include 35-foot corner clips for trucks to turn.
The city also must purchase properties for right-of-ways from adjacent property owners, Battle said. That requires an assessment from the county.
In the meantime, YVCOG has been able to secure funding for the design phase of projects, he said.
If the city decides to move forward, acquiring land needed for the right-of-ways will extend the deadline for repaying the grant used for the design.
As it stands, Battle said the city has until 2023 to complete the project to meet the deadline.
With prices adjusted for inflation projected in 2023, the cost of the project is anticipated to cost approximately $2.98 million with just more than $2 million in grant funding.
City Administrator and Public Works Director Cus Arteaga said there are plans to move forward if federal funding is made available via a transportation package President Trump wants approved.
The project, as planned, will address several issues, including curbs, gutters, sidewalks, lighting and drainage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.