SUNNYSIDE — A patriotic program focused on “Old Glory” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” is the Nouvella Club program Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
Guests are welcome. Call 837-7724 for reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.