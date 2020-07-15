SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Sheriff Office deputies reported a collision involving a 1994 Ford truck and a Polaris ATV on the 450 block of Wendell Phillips Road, which resulted in the death of 14-year-old Oliver Luna, and severely injuring his brother, 12-year-old Luis ‘Chaparro’ Luna, about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
Yessica Honstein, a relative of the Luna family, verified as of 4 p.m. today, July 15, Luis was pronounced brain dead and is being kept on life support for close family members to arrive at the hospital.
On Tuesday, Luis sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported first to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and airlifted to Harborview in Seattle where he was pronounced brain dead said Honstein.
On the day of the collision an 18-year-old Sunnyside male was driving southbound on Wendell Phillips when the ATV driven by Oliver with Luis riding on the back entered the roadway from a side orchard road.
The YSO investigation indicated the ATV entered without stopping and the right front of the pickup struck the ATV, resulting in Oliver striking the front windshield of the truck and landing on the ground. He died at the scene.
Honstein, who is related through her sister’s marriage to the boys’ uncle, has created a Go-Fund-Me for the young men involved in the accident to alleviate some of the financial hardships for the Luna family.
“I created it because medical bills and funerals are so expensive… I just want the expenses to be the least of their concerns,” Honstein conveyed.
She fondly remembers Oliver’s love for Spanish music and dressing like a cowboy. “Oliver had autism. He was a cheerful and happy person. He would laugh at almost anything.”
Of Luis she stated, “Chaparro was the sweetest boy. So kind, brave and protective.”
The young lady explained how Luis would help take care of his autistic older brother with his mother. “We love to believe that he left us, so he’d keep his brother company in heaven. He was young, but wise,” she warmly commented.
Honstein has set a goal of $20,000 for the hospital expenses and funeral costs. As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, $4000 has been raised.
The link for Oliver and Luis’ Go Fund Me is https://gf.me/u/ygmizd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.