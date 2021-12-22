The Yakima Health District reported the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was found in a 30-year-old man last week with tests that were taken in early December.
“It’s moving around very quickly,” said Health Officer Dr. Neal Barg. “[It’s] moving much quicker than Delta did and, of course, Alpha.”
The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa Nov. 24 and has since spread to 50 countries.
The Health District says it is more easily transmitted and has some resistance to therapeutics though getting a booster shot does help fight the disease significantly.
Early studies have also shown the potential that it is a less severe form of the virus in terms of impact on an individual if they contract it.
The Benton-Franklin Health District said they found four cases of the Omicron variant in residents during testing in early December.
