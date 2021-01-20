YAKIMA — Based on Yakima County’s current COVID data, Yakima Valley College (YVC) has made the decision to continue to offer classes virtually through spring and summer quarters of 2021.
Current exceptions for some in person labs related to specific workforce programs will continue.
Campuses will continue to be closed to the public with no in person events and all services provided virtually.
Decisions for fall quarter 2021 operations will be made at a future date.
For more information visit: https://www.yvcc.edu/services/coronavirus/.
