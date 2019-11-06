SUNNYSIDE — Harrison Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Nov. 1, about 9:40 a.m., while Sunnyside Police checked out a possible social media threat to the school.
“The lockdown was down scaled to the next level of safety “secure and teach” after about 30 minutes,” District Communication Director Jessica Morgan reported following the incident.
“Students were in no danger and lessons continued as planned,” she added.
The Secure and Teach safety level was lifted at 10:40 a.m.
According to the police report, the suspect, identified as a 13-year-old male, made the Facebook post which included a photo of a gun.
By 1:27 p.m., police had taken the pupil into custody and found no gun.
“The suspect, a Harrison Middle School student, was taken into custody and transported to the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center,” said Police Commander Scott Bailey.
His intended victim was a Grandview Middle School student,” Bailey reported, adding the case is still under investigation.
“We appreciate the police’s quick response to our call,” Morgan added, “As well as the quick thinking of our district safety teams,” Morgan commented.
“The best news is that our (safety) system worked,” she remarked. The latest social media threat is the second one handled by the safety teams since school started in August.
The “See Something, Do Something” message being sent out to the Sunnyside School District is catching on,” Morgan commented.
