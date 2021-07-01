OLYMPIA — During a Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) system upgrade July 2-5, online voter registration and updates will be unavailable at VoteWA.gov.
Washingtonians who wish to update their registration or register to vote during the DOL system upgrade may download and print forms directly from the Office of the Secretary of State’s elections website. Those who have already registered to vote, however, can still look up their voter-registration information by logging in to VoteWA.gov.
A form to register to vote or update a registered voter’s information — such as a name or address change — is available at the Office of the Secretary of State’s voter registration webpage. The form can be printed in any of 23 languages and submitted by mail or in person at a county elections office. People also may have a voter-registration form — available in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese — mailed to them. Organizers of voter-registration drives that will take place during the DOL upgrade can request up to 250 blank registration forms.
VoteWA.gov will resume full service Tuesday, July 6. The upgrade will make DOL systems more user-friendly through an improved appointment scheduling tool and by requiring fewer steps when pre-applying for a driver license or identification card.
