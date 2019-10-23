SUNNYSIDE — Nine members of Cruz Amaro’s family have been diagnosed with some form of cancer within the past 20 years.
“Everything from breast cancer to bone cancer,” Amaro noted.
So, having a local cancer treatment center nearby at Astria Sunnyside Hospital is a blessing for her family, who once traveled to Seattle or Spokane for treatment.
“We know a lot about cancer in our family,” the petite woman offered.
“And, we all get check-ups every year,” she said.
“And, now, if any of us need treatment we won’t have to travel so far,” Amaro added.
She and her sisters were among those who attended an Oct. 18, open house at the 1016 Tacoma Ave. facility. They were among those who heard about the latest in new treatments offered for breast cancer survivors from oncologist Dr. Danko Martincic, MD.
“We are seeing dynamic results from the new treatments,” Martincic reported.
Martincic, who travels several times a month from Spokane to the Sunnyside center, reiterated that early detection is still the best course of action.
“We are doing research all the time, finding excellent treatment results for all forms of cancer, including breast cancer,” he explained.
Among the new treatments being used are immunotherapy which utilizes the individual’s immune system to fight cancer cells.
“We are having success with some of the more stubborn types of cancer, in addition to the use of more familiar treatments such as chemo and treatments,” Martincic remarked.
Martincic added in addition to better treatment and early detection, the cancer center also offers better supportive care.
He encouraged groups like the Amaro family to continue spreading the cancer education with a focus on early detection.
“It’s really great to have a center so close to home where those seeking treatment,” echoed Astria Sunnyside Hospital board member Jon Mercer, DVM, retired.
“We are lucky to have this center in Sunnyside,” Mercer agreed.
The Cancer Center opened nearly two years ago and the number of cancer patients taking advantage of the proximity of the center has grown steadily,” he added.
