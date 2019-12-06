SUNNYSIDE — An open house for retiring city court clerk Irma Jasso will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 401 Homer St.
Jasso has worked as a court clerk for the city’s municipal court for 33 years.
The public is invited to attend her open house.
