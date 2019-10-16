YAKIMA — The final report on a 15-week state-wide criminal enforcement initiative “Invictus Civitas” was released Thursday, Oct. 10 with the announcement which thanked multiple agencies, 246 arrests had been made in Yakima County.
Nearly 54 percent of those arrests were gang-related
The arrests involved a variety of criminal charges, including homicide, assault, sexual assault, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, weapons offenses, burglary, failure to register as a sex offender and narcotics violations.
“No violent crime is acceptable in the Eastern District of Washington,” United States Attorney William Hyslop said. “Operation Invictus Civitas” has been hugely successful. And it highlights the joint commitment, dedication, and partnership between our state, local, Tribal and federal partners in combating violent crime and removing violent criminals and gang members from the community to face justice,” he added.
“I commend the outstanding work and tireless efforts of all our law enforcement partners. In addition, Maike & Associates provided tremendous data analysis and support as the Project Safe Neighborhoods research partner.,” the U.S. Attorney remarked.
Even though the Sunnyside Police Department did not participate in the Invictus Civitas, Commander Scott Bailey said the department may have had a hand in transporting some of those who had been arrested.
“We were a bit short handed all summer, due to medical leaves, so we weren’t active in this task force effort,” Bailey said, noting the large cooperative force of area law enforcement agencies from the federal to tribal law enforcement was a great force multiplier.
Operation “Invictus Civitas” (Undefeatable Community) has been a coordinated Project Safe Neighborhoods violence reduction initiative led by the U.S. Marshal Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
Federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement partners joined together to reduce violent crime within Yakima, Yakima County and the Yakama Reservation by identifying and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders, and by targeting violent gang activity. The operation collected and utilized intelligence information leading to the systematic removal of individuals charged with committing violent crimes.
Operation “Invictus Civitas” launched on June 3, 2019. As part of this coordinated and targeted initiative, the arrests included: 9 for sexual offenses; 62 for assaults; 19 for robberies; 29 for weapons violations; 5 for homicides; 1 for kidnapping; 1 for arson; 15 for burglaries; 63 for narcotics violations; and 40 for other crimes.
In addition, Operation “Invictus Civitas” resulted in the seizure of 33 firearms, nearly 4.5 pounds of controlled substances, over $37,000 in U.S. currency, a ballistic vest, and 12 vehicles that were either stolen and recovered or seized as a result of criminal activity.
