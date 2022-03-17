Discolored water found coming out of household faucets surprised some residents in various parts of Sunnyside, Wednesday, March 16.
The orange or brown colored water is due to iron and other sediments according to the City of Sunnyside Water Supervisor Daniel Tiliano.
There could be a variety of reasons for the discolored water Tiliano stated.
When the Sunnyside Fire Department used a large amount of water to put out the fire at the Nutrien Ag Solutions building, Feb.28, the city’s water flow changed direction and picked up some sediments.
“After the fire we received a lot of calls about discolored water due to the water reverting,” said Tiliano.
In response to a handful of calls on Wednesday Tiliano and his crew changed to a different city well.
“Sometimes changing the well clears up the problem,” he said.
Tiliano suggested that if your water is not clear to let it run for 5 to 10 minutes. It is safe to drink after it becomes clear. If the water is still discolored call Sunnyside City Hall at 509-837-3782.
To help keep the water clear the city adds chlorine and other disinfectants to the water. “We want to make sure everyone has clean drinking water,” Tiliano said.
The city’s Public Works Department has been checking for containments in the water throughout Sunnyside this morning (Thursday, March 17).
“We check for chlorine residuals once a month at 15 locations in Sunnyside,” said Tiliano.
The city’s Public Works Department flushes the water systems twice a year once in autumn and then again in the spring. The next scheduled flushing will be during the week of April 18. During which time water users may see some temporary discoloration again.
