Editor's Note

The following information is courtesy of the United Farm Workers (UFW).

SUNNYSIDE — Ostrom Mushroom announced a change in ownership on February 14, 2023, while facing a civil rights and discrimination lawsuit. According to a press release from the United Farm Workers (UFW), Ostrom notified workers that the company would be taken over by Greenwood Mushrooms, as part of the "Windmill Farms" label owned by the Canadian investment firm Instar Asset Management.

According to the UFW, workers were given a letter offering employment under the new management "at lower wages and all under an arbitration agreement for any labor disputes." Workers were also required to sign new I-9 forms, a move the UFW says is using employee documentation status to "intimidate workers who had been involved in labor organizing."

Windmill Farms press release

