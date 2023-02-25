SUNNYSIDE — Ostrom Mushroom announced a change in ownership on February 14, 2023, while facing a civil rights and discrimination lawsuit. According to a press release from the United Farm Workers (UFW), Ostrom notified workers that the company would be taken over by Greenwood Mushrooms, as part of the "Windmill Farms" label owned by the Canadian investment firm Instar Asset Management.
According to the UFW, workers were given a letter offering employment under the new management "at lower wages and all under an arbitration agreement for any labor disputes." Workers were also required to sign new I-9 forms, a move the UFW says is using employee documentation status to "intimidate workers who had been involved in labor organizing."
Ostrom Mushrooms will now be known as Greenwood Mushrooms Sunnyside, with mushrooms from the farm expected to be sold under the Windmill Farms or Greenwood label.
“The owners may be different, but it is the same farm," said Teresa Romero, President of the United Farm Workers. "The same mushrooms, the same workers – and the same struggle for justice."
Last year, Ostrom workers voted in favor of unionization to improve working conditions. In previous interview with the Sunnyside Sun, an Ostrum worker mentioned that 70% of workers have voted in favor of forming a union. According to UFW representative Victoria Ruddy, the union would be part of the United Farm Workers.
On August 17, 2022, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms. Ferguson’s lawsuit, filed at the Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship and immigration status, in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
From January 2021 to May 2022, the company fired over 140 of its U.S.-based mushroom pickers, most of whom were women. Many of whom already had years of experience working at the farm. During the same period, Ostrom hired 65 temporary, foreign agricultural workers under the federal H-2A program. Ferguson cited clear evidence of discriminatory violations, saying “Their conduct is disturbing and unlawful.”
According to the UFW, the sale of Ostrom to a foreign company which promptly fired and then rehired the workers under an oppressive arbitration agreement is an attempt to break the workers’ resolve to obtain a union contract.
"Whether under the label 'Ostrom' or 'Greenwood' or whether the owners are American or Canadian, the mushroom workers of Sunnyside, Washington will not be intimidated, will not be silenced, and will not be ignored," the release said.
