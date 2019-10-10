OUTLOOK — The 91st annual Outlook Elementary School Halloween Carnival will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-8 p.m. at the school, 3800 Van Belle Road.
The carnival will feature their traditional cake walk, bingo in the hall, a haunted house, lots of games for all ages and plenty of food, according to carnival spokesperson Chantile Hutchinson.
“Ticket for the games and food can be purchased at the door and everyone is encouraged to wear costumes,” Hutchinson added.
