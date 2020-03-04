OUTLOOK — Outlook Elementary School has been sponsored by Jesse Hernandez of Hernandez Financial for a program called The Magic of Storytelling.
The Magic of Storytelling is a collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney|ABC Television Group to help First Book put brand-new books into the hands of children.
First Book is a nonprofit organization that provides new books to educators and organizations serving children from low-income families.
Millions of books have already been donated to children in need, encouraging them to read and create stories.
The students of Outlook Elementary School will be receiving their books from this program in the coming months thanks to the sponsorship of Hernandez Financial.
