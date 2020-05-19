GRANDVIEW — 71-year old Peter Ortega of Outlook was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-car rollover on I-82, west of milepost 73 Monday, May 17, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. when Ortega lost control of his 2001 White Ford Excursion, which was westbound on I-82. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.
The passenger in the car, Maria C. Ortega, 58, of Sunnyside was injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Both parties were wearing their seatbelts. The cause of the collision was speed too fast for conditions, the WSP report concluded.
