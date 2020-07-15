SUNNYSIDE — After months of receiving frantic phone calls from downtown business owners complaining about junk vehicles being used as homes in the South Seventh Street public parking lot, Councilman Mike Farmer took the issue to his fellow councilmen on Monday, July 6.
“I was appalled at what the business people in the area and local residents are having to deal with,” he told fellow councilmen during their workshop to discuss what options are available to the council for curtailing the overnight camping problem.
“People are afraid to take out their garbage for fear they will be accosted by those who have taken up living in the parking lot,” Farmer described
He said the people are letting their trash fly all over and leaving a mess on the city property. “Some have even set out lawn chairs,” he added. “It looks like crap.”
It was the second time in as many weeks that Farmer had talked about what he sees as a growing problem with unlicensed, undrivable cars parked on city property.
“I’ve been called by several people and owners who complained that human feces being thrown over the fence into the backyards of homes near city parking lot,” Farmer reported.
He said they also told of numerous incidents what was described as criminal behavior from break-ins and possible drug deals.
Not all councilmen felt the situation was as dire as Farmer described it.
Councilman John Henry took it upon himself to drive by the parking area during the telephonic meeting, noting he had visited the Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) camp, expecting the Sunnyside parking lot to resemble the Seattle encampments, however, he noted the parking lot was nothing like that.
Still, he added, the cars are located in an inconvenient spot “…but I didn’t see anything illegal going on. And I agree we need to do something about it,” Henry admitted.
Homelessness issue
Councilman Dean Broersma echoed Farmer’s concerns adding that while it is not illegal to be homeless, a solution needs to be found before it becomes a real problem. “We have to be concerned about the safety of both businesses and residents,” Broersma allowed.
But, because there are people staying overnight at the lot, “the issue of homelessness now must also be addressed,” City Manager Martin Casey conveyed.
Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler suggested the individuals might be asked to move to shelters in Toppenish or Yakima. “We need to take action on this,” he agreed.
“I just want to see a more suitable place for them,” Farmer said of the situation.
Court rulings impact
City attorneys, Eric Ferguson and Jessica Johanson-Kubin told council of two recent court rulings – Ninth Circuit Court Martin vs Boise concerning bans on permitting of sleeping or camping on public property against individuals as being unconstitutional, and a King County Superior Court Homestand Act ruling which allows an individual residing in a vehicle may have homestead rights in the vehicle.
“Protecting the vehicle as a residence and essential possession referring to sleeping or camping on public property which will have an impact on how the city proceeds to deal with its current situation,” city attorney Eric Ferguson explained.
More answers needed
Following the workshop, Farmer said he came away with more questions than answers. “I want to see the cars removed from the parking lot immediately, Farmer declared.
“I was little disappointed that we never had any clear options presented to us. They have known about this for several months,” he said of the situation.
Farmer shared that he had been talked to the city manager months ago. “I feel there must be some wiggle room in the city’s codes, where restrictions could be applied.
“I don’t think we fall into the same category as the Ninth Circuit Court ruling,” he suggested.
Casey said the city code enforcement officer and police patrols have increased at the parking lot area. The matter is back in the hands of the city legal team, but a possible solution might not be forthcoming until early August, he noted
“Meanwhile we will continue to monitor the situation,” Casey concluded.
