PORTLAND — As temperatures approach triple digits across parts of the Pacific Northwest this upcoming weekend, Pacific Power is preparing to face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need.
“We’ve taken steps for grid hardening, in particular since last summer, to prevent overloading at the substation level,” said Erik Brookhouse, vice president of operations for Pacific Power. “We are confident about our network’s readiness for this summer.”
Pacific Power takes steps each day to keep electric service reliable for its customers by monitoring which substations and circuits have the highest use, identifying any potential trouble spots and implementing solutions within a day.
“Understanding the climate and customer needs help us provide reliable electricity during this season,” Brookhouse said.
At the end of each summer, Pacific Power reviews how the electrical system performed, and last year identified 49 projects that were completed prior to the 2022 summer season. Examples of projects include:
• Increasing system and distribution capacity;
• Installing new equipment such as switches, voltage regulators and transformers;
• Balancing and reconfiguring the electrical pathways serving customers in specific areas.
Engineers and power system operators keep a close eye on area weather forecasts as well. Electric systems are sensitive to temperature, so the conditions that impact the electric system the most come during consecutive days when 100-degree highs are coupled with nighttime temperatures that do not cool below 70 degrees. “Customers can also take steps to manage their energy use during the summer peak season,” said Brookhouse. “We have simple tips, programs and incentives for customers to increase their energy efficiency at home and in the workplace, particularly during the summer months.”
Customers can also take steps to manage their energy use during the summer. To see a full list of energy-saving tips, visit the company’s website. Among the top energy-saving recommendations for summer are:
• Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.
• Open windows during cooler evening hours.
• Operate the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night.
• If you have air conditioning, set it to maintain an interior temperature of 78 degrees, higher when you are away from home.
More electric energy information is available on Pacific Power’s website at: www.pacificpower.net.
