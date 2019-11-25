SUNNYSIDE — Long the centerpiece of the start of the holiday season, the list of events leading up to the annual Saturday night Lighted Farm Implement Parade, gets longer.
From a tree lighting to a kids’ lighted parade and the opening of the Merry Makings Craft Fair at the Mid Valley Mall, the weekend of Dec. 5-8, is completely full.
Thursday, Dec. 5
5:30 p.m. - Open House and one-year birthday party at the Sunnyside Sun, newspaper at 600 S. Sixth St. Come meet the staff and enjoy food, drinks, music, raffles, balloon animals, coloring contest and kids’ activities until 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Noon -The 36th Annual Merry Makings Craft Fair, opens at the Mid Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway, until 5 p.m. The fair continues through Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6:30 p.m. - The Community Tree Lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Square, organized by the Valley Performing Arts Center.
6:30 p.m. - Sunnyside Events Committee’s 6th Annual Kids’ Lighted Parade will get underway immediately following the tree lighting at the Square, 525 East Edison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - The Astria Heath Foundation Festival of Trees and Yuletide Reception at the Community Center, 1521 S. First Street, until 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
10 a.m. – Childrens’ programs and Seniors’ Star Tour at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St., hosted by the Astria Health Foundation. Games, cookie decorating, snacks and photographs with Santa until 3 p.m.
11 a.m. – A Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony hosted by the Sunnyview VFW Post #3482, at the Jerry Taylor Veterans’ Memorial Plaza, South Ninth Street.
1 p.m. - Old-fashioned Christmas at the Sunnyside Museum, 704 S. 4th Street until 4 p.m. Caroling and cocoa.
2 p.m. - Opening of the downtown Christmas Market at Centennial Square. 525 S. Sixth St. The market remains open until after the parade.
4 p.m. - VFW Chili Cook-off, 613 North Avenue. Prizes for best chili.
4 p.m. – Sunnyside Volunteer Firefighters Chili Feed, 513 S. 8th St. A small donation is requested.
6:25 p.m. – Lower Valley Fitness Club Jingle Bell Run, starting at 1801 E. Edison ending at Centennial Square, downtown.
6:30 p.m. - Lighted Farm Implement Parade begins at Golob’s Landing, 2640 E. Edison Ave., travels west on East Edison to Zillah Avenue turns on to South First Street ending at Warehouse Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 8
10 a.m. – Final day of the 36th annual Merry Making Craft Fair, Mid Valley Mall.Closes at 5 p.m.
