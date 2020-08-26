SUNNYSIDE — Online schooling will be the road Sunnyside School District will take along with most schools, however, while this decision clarified student and teacher roles for fall, the future of other campus staff members remains hazy.
President of the Public School Employees Para Bargaining Group Richard Perry expressed he has spoken with administrators and human resources about the paraprofessionals’ concerns about job security.
“They’ve already told us that nobody is being laid off this year. There’s no reason for it, no budget constraint and they do plan on everybody having a job to do,” Perry explained.
Superintendent McKay confirmed in the Aug. 10 school board meeting funding for the first half of this fiscal year is secured. The second half of the fiscal year is uncertain.
“The budget that we’re going to put in place and that you’re going to have action on for the next meeting at the end of August with regards to the 20-21,” McKay confirmed as he addressed the board.
Additional support staff such as bus drivers also becomes a critical concern, according to McKay. The meeting discussing budget action items will be on Monday, Aug. 31.
As a precaution, paraprofessionals were told to apply for unemployment by the statewide union during the week of July 20. “It’s a safety net. They’re saying if you waited too long… then the amount you could claim would be less because you wouldn’t be able to go from the last day of school, it would go from the point of being laid off,” Perry conveyed.
According to the Public School Employees of Washington, less than 12-month employees were encouraged to apply so that if they are unable to return in the fall, the first day of being laid off would be the first day of summer. Also, if a paraprofessional is hired back in the fall but has reduced hours, they may be entitled to draw unemployment benefits retroactively from the date first signed up for unemployment.
A former paraprofessional that was recently laid off – unrelated to COVID-19 issues – who asked not to be identified and remain anonymous conveyed, “Some people are concerned about their jobs if school remains remote, especially since now we’ve been asked to prepare for unemployment.”
He also acknowledged that paraprofessionals are important in that they give emotional support to students and he worried that his former colleagues won’t be able to see their students.
When schools went into emergency learning last spring, all paraprofessionals were issued their own Chromebooks to take home and to use from home to connect with students, according to Perry.
The union representative elaborated there were tutoring sessions which took place and phone calls made to check in on students while they were working remotely.
The anonymous paraprofessional agreed, “We had done a good job doing it by phone and online so I’m not worried. I’m sure the paras will find ways to keep helping.”
The work location for Sunnyside School District employees to be assigned at the beginning of school, Aug. 26, is still unclear. Perry noted, “We still don’t know if we’re going to be working from home or from the building itself.”
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) – which is a temporary understanding between the union and the school district contract addendums – is being worked on concerning the changes staff will incur this year.
After paper deadline, there was no further information provided from Sunnyside School District on an update of the MOUs for SSD staff.
