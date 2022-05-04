A local parent filed a complaint to the Sunnyside School District and the Police Department on Wednesday, April 20.
The mother felt her daughter, a Sunnyside High School student, had not been adequately accommodated when she was searched after being suspected by the high school of illicit activities on school grounds.
According to the mother, the school did not follow the right procedure when conducting the search. She argues that what they had done was wrong and had been excessively intrusive to her daughter.
The Sunnyside Police Department conducted an investigation, “We did receive a complaint that we looked into and after investigation of it, we did find that the school was in their legal rights to do what they did so nothing rose to a criminal level,” said Sgt. Joey Glossen
The Sunnyside School District Communications Director Jessica Morgan responded at the time of conducting its separate investigation, “The Sunnyside School District received a complaint yesterday filed by a parent regarding a search that took place at Sunnyside High School. The School District began an immediate investigation in accordance with district procedures. Because this is an ongoing investigation, this is the only information we will be providing at this time.”
