SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside School District’s Parent Resource Education Program (PREP) has been a program set up by the school district to support parents with education, support in the community and resources, usually meeting up once a month. Now PREP meetings will be weekly, starting tonight, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
Director of Communications Jessica Morgan explained “This year it’s all going to be virtual, so our topic tonight is ‘Welcome to Online Learning’ and then setting students up for success at home.” She added there will be another meeting next Tuesday, Sept. 1, and following Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The PREP meeting tonight, Aug. 24, will be through Zoom, a conference application, with a link found on the SSD website calendar, https://sunnysideschools.zoom.us/j/92991825039.
In conjunction with the Zoom meeting, “We’re going to attempt to share the livestream on Facebook Live,” Morgan conveyed. There will be an English meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. and a Spanish meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.