SUNNYSIDE — The need for clear and almost constant communication has been made a necessity since COVID-19 pandemic effectively eliminated in-person school board meetings. Impacted most severely has been parental and public involvement crucial for back to school decision making.
Since Governor Jay Inslee announced the closures of schools on March 13, the Sunnyside School District was hard at work, strategizing with advisories on how to reopen schools for students safely and using the social media platform Facebook to have community forums to involve the public. Some of these public forums have gotten up to 2,000 views.
However, the school board meetings have not reached the same amount of views or participation.
Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors Sandra Linde expressed, “I really value our community input. I want them to feel free to call into our board meetings for public comment. We need to know what our community is thinking.”
Linde emphasized “Board members are elected by the local voters and therefore are accountable to them…We believe the more communication and interaction we have with the public, the better we understand their needs and concerns.”
Due to the broad discussions involving schools reopening, there have also been three special meetings along with the regular board meetings and work sessions.
These special meetings were held on Aug. 7, 23, and on Oct. 5, with only staff input. There was limited parental involvement addressed in these meetings.
According to the state’s Open Meeting laws, notice special meetings must be posted 24 hours in advance.
“Special meetings are unscheduled meetings called by the board usually to address issues that need immediate attention or that need more time and discussion than can be dealt with in a routine board meeting,” Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Alejandra Ramirez explained,
The special meetings are announced and posted on the Sunnyside School District website with the link to BoardDocs on the day of the meeting.
The Zoom link is also made available to the public by clicking on the board meeting date and clicking on video. She said the agendas are available 24 hours prior to the meeting.
“Parent and public involvement is of high importance. All of our information for our parents and public is posted via our website and social media. We also notify our parents of events via school messenger,” Ramirez added.
The executive assistant also stressed that there are recorded sessions for parents and the public that may have been unable to log on when the meetings occurred, in both English and Spanish.
The Director of Communications and Community Outreach with the Office of Superintendent and Public Instruction (OSPI) Katy Payne urged, “Parents and families play a vital role in their children’s education, and this is true now more than ever as many of our students are learning remotely from home.
“The voice of families is necessary as school districts make important decisions over the coming months about how and when to reopen schools.”
The District office is available for questions from families and community members at 509-837-5851.
