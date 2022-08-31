Parks and Recreations summer day camp has officially come to a close as of Friday, August 12.
The day camp provided activities for kids during the summer like arts and crafts, playing sports and singing camp songs with activities following the weekly themes.
Day camp ran from June 20 to August 12 Monday-Friday and saw a max of 40 kids attending on certain weeks with ages ranging from 4-12.
“It was fun getting to know all these little kids and all these different personalities. They’re growing into their own person, and you get to experience that,” Vanesa Maldonado stated
Though the summer day camps have ended for this year parks and recreations have already confirmed the return of this program for 2023.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.