Sunnyside Parks and Recreation will host summer camps at Sunnyside Community Center weekly throughout the summer beginning June 20.
The camps are an all-day Monday-Friday, supervised programs designed to entertain and engage youths in sports, arts, crafts, environmental education, educational activities and outdoor recreational activities.
Summer Camps participants will receive lunch every program day. The camps will offer day camp for ages 7-12 and mini-camp for ages 4-6.
The program will run through August 12 for a total of eight weeks.
The cost of the summer camps is $50 per child per week. Program space is limited and registration for the program is required. Registration is open now at the Sunnyside Community Center.
The City of Sunnyside is also looking for leaders for this program , whom must be at least 16 years old by the start of the program.
Contact Gwen Weder of the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation with any questions.
