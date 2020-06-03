Passing on her wealth of knowledge

GRANDVIEW — As a practicing physician, Dr. Katheryn Norris prides herself on providing complete and compassionate care for the patients she sees as part of her practice at the Yakima Valley Farmer Workers Clinic.
With the heightened health awareness, Norris is taking due caution for her patients making sure they are aware of the dangers of the disease. In fact, ensuring her patients fully understand the dangers of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has become part of her routine care for her patients.
“We encourage good hygiene, social distancing and if there are COVID victims in the home, how to isolate themselves from others,” she explained.
As the director and founder for the Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency Program, Norris works closely with physicians in their medical residencies to be aware of all outside medical issues such as the pandemic.
“We are taking care to maintain contact with all our patients, especially those with COVID,” Norris acknowledged.
It is that kind of commitment, which has earned Norris the Family Medicine Educator of the Year award presented by the Washington Academy of Family Physicians (WAFP).
“We are proud to call the WAFP Family Medicine Educator of the Year one of our own,” Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Chief Medical Officer Kevin Heidrick said. “She has been influential in the Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency with her remarkable mentorship and leadership. She truly deserves this honor.”
Norris launched the Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency Program in 2012, where she not only mentors the residents, but provides classes.
Dr. Norris received her degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. She completed her residency at the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency in Scottsdale, Arizona.
