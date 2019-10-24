SELAH — A pedestrian run-in with a street sweeper on North First Street and East Goodlander Road landed Richard Bergstrom, 75, of Selah in the hospital Tuesday, Oct. 22 at about noon, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The collision occurred when street sweeper driver Scott Kramer, 60, Zillah, was eastbound on West Goodlander Road. As he approached the light at North 1st Street, he turned south on to North 1st Street, striking the pedestrian.
Kramer was charged with failure to yield the right of way. Bergstrom was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
