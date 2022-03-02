GRANDVIEW — Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion has begun their annual Penny-a-Day Campaign, which will run during the month of March.
“The annual campaign is normally done in February, but was delayed this year due to unexpected difficulties,” said Post Commander Robert Gates. “This campaign provides most of the funds we use to support our programs in the community, region and nation, so it is important to us.”
Gates noted that the pandemic had a significant impact on the Post to have the funds to support various programs. “We were also unable to conduct our popular crab feed and now the vendor has gone out of business.”
The Post asks its members and the community to donate a penny each day during the month of March. “It does add up,” Gates said. “People tend to be quite generous when they know where their donation is going.”
Locally, the Post supports the Community Center, Extra Mile Center, Life Options Aware, Scouting and scholar award programs at Grandview High School. The Post also presents the prestigious American Legion School Award in Grandview Schools as well as Bickleton High School. A wide variety of regional and national programs impacting military families, children and youth and veterans are also supported by the Post.
Donation cans or boxes will be available at several Grandview businesses. Donations may also be left at any of the elementary schools, Grandview Middle School, or the Contract Learning Center.
Donations may be mailed to The American Legion, PO Box 56, Grandview WA 98930. Credit card donations may be made by calling 509-882-1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.