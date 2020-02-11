Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion in Grandview is holding its annual fundraiser during February 2020.
The Post provides support to military, veterans and youth programs.
Donations can be mailed to The American Legion PO Box 56, Grandview, WA 98930.
