Two Sunnyside students have earned high honors in college.
Samuel Perez of Sunnyside has been named to the winter 2022 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession.
Kassandra Montelongo-Alvarez of Sunnyside has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for Winter Quarter 2022. Students on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.
