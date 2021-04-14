Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday, April 12 that Yakima County will not have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, although an upswing in the two data metrics used to determine eligibility requirements indicated cause for concern by officials last week.
“We are thrilled to still be in Phase 3. There were a lot of people that had anxiety about what was going to happen Monday, ourselves included as Commissioners and many people in business and throughout the community,” Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde described during an interview on Tuesday, April 13.
He applauded the Yakima Health District’s efforts in reviewing the state’s numbers and the data didn’t align with the county’s figures. YHD officials worked over the weekend and were able to retabulate and correct the state’s numbers Linde said.
“So that’s what allowed us to stay in Phase 3 was frankly working on getting the state’s numbers corrected and unfortunately, this is the second time this has happened now,” he noted.
Yakima County joined 20 out of 39 counties who had individuals test positive with the COVID-19 variants, while also experiencing an increase in confirmed cases and hospitalizations, the Yakima Health District disclosed in a media release on Friday, April 9.
“I have written the Governor’s Office and asked them to put a pause on this. Yes, we have seen an uptick on the hospitalizations and cases, we are still 75% below where we were at our peak a few months back,” Linde stated in an interview Friday afternoon.
The Commissioner also pointed out that the county continues to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 58,616 individuals have received their first dose and 34, 256 people have received their second dose, according to Health District officials.
Based on county’s current collection of data and combined with the large number of vaccinations being performed, Linde recommended a ‘wait-and-see’ approach before making an ill-advised decision. Counties will be evaluated every three weeks and the next assessment is scheduled for Monday, May 3.
“I think that if we are patient and just give it a few weeks that we will see these numbers drop once again,” the District 3 representative expressed, prior to moving backwards into Phase 2 and jeopardizing small businesses’ economic momentum.
He said there are many businesses still struggling to get financially back into the black and the consistent theme from workers is that they’re just so happy to be back at work.
To remain in Phase 3, counties with 50,000 or more people like Yakima, must meet at least one of the two metrics that was amended by Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday. The county must have fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,00 people over a two-week period or have fewer than five new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people during a seven-day average.
“When we look at this whole issue of case rates per 100,000, in my opinion, it’s not a fair metric. It’s not really something that we should be using as to decide if we can move forward with life or not. Because it doesn’t give any indication how severe the cases are,” Linde pointed out.
The concerns that are being expressed about variants is that they are more easily spread but there’s not any health study available to report they are more dangerous than the original virus, he said.
All 39 counties were placed in Phase 3 on March 22. Following Monday’s evaluation, which was the first to determine which counties would remain or be rolled back to Phase 2 - Whitman, Pierce and Cowlitz counties didn’t make the grade.
Under Phase 3, which allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum whichever is lower, for indoor business and venue spaces, including restaurants, gyms, churches, museums and movie theaters.
YHD officials reported 64 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with one new death. Twenty-one people were hospitalized with three intubated. Confirmed county cases total 29,423 and 392 deaths.
“To remain safe and open, it is crucial to follow public health recommendations. We want COVID-19 cases and hospitalization to decrease in Yakima County. We encourage individuals who are eligible now to get vaccinated. On April 15, anyone 16 and older will become eligible to receive the vaccine,’ YHD Interim Health Officer Larry Jecha said.
