UNION GAP — For two days last weekend, the valley’s agriculture history was on full display. For swap meet aficionados needing a fix, tables filled with collectibles and obsolete items, where everything had a price.
Bargaining was intense – and so was the heat which didn’t stop the diehards and newcomers who streamed in for the 38th Annual Central Washington Ag Museum’s Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet at Fullbright Park.
The yearly event was carried on in high spirits by a host of regular and one-time volunteers.
John Kolbi of Tieton was found both taking gate tickets and demonstrating historical apple packing procedures.
Apples and packing are what Kolbi says he knows well.
“My dad, uncle and grandpa ran a packing shed, North Tieton Growers. Later, dad and uncle had their own warehouse.”
Helping Kolbi at the 10:15 a.m. demonstration apple packing line, was a true expert.
Zora Smith, 86, started her 59-year packing career at age 13. Smith, also of Tieton, pushed her walker aside and displayed the art of packing apples quickly, but lightly, off the antique line.
The Eggers family, Bruce, Phillip and Shirley of Yakima each oversaw a type of visitor transportation. Bruce said dad, Phillip, “. . . is the hardcore volunteer here.”
Swap meet sellers from up and down the valley hawked their wares in the lower level. Antique cars, trucks, farm and ag equipment graced the upper and lower park levels.
A vendor from Connell was heard strike a sale of $20 for his antique Massey tractor grill, “Now that’s the way I like to start the day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.