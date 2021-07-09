The Regular Meeting of the Sunnyside Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday, July 13, 2021, has been cancelled.
The next Planning Commission Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
For more information or any questions, call 509-836-6393.
