The Sunnyside Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to receive comments on the updates to the Sunnyside Comprehensive Plan. The hearing is for the public to provide testimony on the updated plan. Results of the hearing will be for the Planning Commission to make a recommendation to the city council.
Residents may submit written comments in advance via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov.
The meeting agenda is available online.
Meeting ID: 856 8162 1267
Passcode: 583441
One tap mobile +12532158782,,85681621267#,,,,*583441# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
