Plans to eradicate beetles set forth

GRANDVIEW — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) held an open house at the Grandview library on Tuesday, April 12 to share information about the eradication of the invasive Japanese beetle that has been looming around the areas of Grandview and Sunnyside for the past two years.
In order to eradicate these pests, the WSDA will be following a procedure that will apply a safely tested, non-hazardous pesticide called Acelepryn in the form of a spray for free on public and private property.
Acelepryn has been used in states like Oregon, Idaho, California, and Utah since 2009 in efforts to eliminate the Japanese beetle problem.
Permission to apply the pesticide will need to be signed off by each property owner when signed up. Letters regarding the consent form will be received in the mail to Grandview residents.
Camilo Acosta, the WSDA eradication project coordinator, shows confidence in the elimination of these bugs with just a single treatment of pesticide, “Other Japanese beetle eradication projects across the Northwest have shown that a single application to the soil with the pesticide Acelepryn in late April or early May would be the best option.”
Furthermore, the WSDA will also be introducing a 49-square-mile quarantine area amendment in Grandview to hinder the spread of the beetles to places across the Yakima and Benton counties. This amendment would regulate the products that would be able to move outside the proposed quarantine area to limit the spread.
Japanese beetle trapping efforts will also be bolstered in response to the rising number of beetles seen in the area.
If you see any beetles in your area, please report them to 1-800-443-6684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.