TOPPENISH — The Toppenish Garden Club is hosting a plant sale at the Toppenish Visitors Center, 504 S Elm St., on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out.
The garden club will have a variety of plants including veggies, flowers, outdoor and indoor.
Proceeds from this weekend’s plant sale will benefit the College Scholarship Fundraiser.
For more information, call Hazel Broughton at 509-240-2917 or email therottonbs@msn.com
