PROSSER — The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation, along with the PMH Auxiliary Volunteer group, has announced the winners of the 2022 Foundation Healthcare Scholarships.
Monse Diaz, a student at Prosser High School, is one of the Health Occupation students. Monse is a member of the National Honor Society, a Student-Athlete in multiple sports, the ASB Treasurer, and active in multiple clubs at school. She is plans to attend the University of Washington in the fall and pursue a degree in nursing or as an EMT.
Grandview High School recipient is Jasmin Torres. Jasmin is in the National Honor Society, on the President’s List and is graduating from high school with a 3.975. She is also graduating with her AA from Yakima Valley Community College at the same time. Jasmin is planning to attend Washington State University this fall and purse a degree in nursing.
Cecilia Alvarez-Alvarado is our Kiona Benton High School recipient. Cecilia received the PerfectAttendance Award; the Citizen Award, and the Principal’s Honor Roll and she is graduating with a 3.916. Cecilia plans to attend WSU in the Tri-Cities and pursing a degree in Nursing.
The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Scholarship is open to high school seniors in the primary services areas of Prosser, Grandview, and Kiona-Benton, with one recipient chosen from each district.
Students must be pursuing a career in healthcare to be considered for the scholarship.
