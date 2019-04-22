PROSSER — The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Board will award one $2,000 scholarship to high school seniors pursuing a college degree in the healthcare industry from each of the three high schools in PMH’s service area including Prosser, Grandview and Kiona-Benton.
“We want to encourage and support students who are interested in a career in the healthcare industry whether that be as a doctor, nurse or healthcare administrator – all play an important role in Prosser Memorial Health’s ability to deliver high quality, affordable healthcare to the communities we serve,” Executive Director Shannon Hitchcock said.
Applications must be received by May 1, 2019 and are available now on the Foundation website at prosserhealth.foundation. Completed applications may be emailed to shannonh@prosserhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.