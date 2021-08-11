PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health will host a Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine clinic this Friday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Prosser Memorial Hospital, 723 Memorial Street.
The Moderna vaccine is currently for those ages 18 & older. Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment online, visit www.prosserhealth.org or call Prosser Memorial Health Community Relations at 509-786-6601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.