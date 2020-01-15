SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima County Homeless Network will stage a County Point in Time homeless count Thursday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city Community Center, 1501 S. First St.
The point in time count enables service agencies and local governments to spot trends in homelessness and to evaluate existing programs.
Those wishing to volunteer at the event as registrars, greats, interpret or with food services, may call Lee Murdock at 509-834-8173.
