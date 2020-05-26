YAKIMA —The Yakima Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a robbery in Terrace Heights on May 6, resulting in a homicide.
On Wednesday, May 6, deputies responded to a robbery at a home in the 600 block of North 39th Street in Terrace Heights.
During the robbery, a person was shot in the stomach and another person was assaulted. Both victims were transported to the hospital for medical care.
The victim who was assaulted was treated and released from the hospital. The other victim identified as 30-year-old Ronald Leroy Carl Born has died, resulting in a homicide investigation.
The YSO has released still video photographs from a security camera and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 800-248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org or Detective Mike Williams at 509-574-2569.
