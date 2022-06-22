Community public safety forum on June 14 led by Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera and Police Commander Scott Baily was held in order to explain why and how the level of service has changed due to new legislation implemented starting June 25, 2021.
This forum was held in order to inform the community about new legislation implemented and changes we have seen in policing due to them.
Some changes discussed were the use of de-escalation tactics over force, no longer being able to use vascular neck restraints, reasons for pursuing cars, and the need for all interrogations to be recorded.
One of the bigger topics being reasons needed for car pursuits. Officers will no longer be able to pursue cars without probable cause. Examples given of probable cause are felony charges, or amber alerts. Cases in which officers have reasonable suspicion of Driving under the influence (DUI) can also lead to a pursuit.
“You’re walking a fine line”, Chief Escalera stated in regard to DUIs. Due to the characteristics of a DUI being seen in other cases of reckless driving, officers will have to be more critical and conservative when deciding to pursue. “We are still out there doing DUI enforcement”, chief Escalera assured.
The need for individuals to report suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods was also addressed. “We need your help to be successful”, Commander Baily stated. Individuals can also organize neighborhood watch programs in order to deter criminal activity and receive training from officers.
For a better understanding of legislation addressed House Bill 1310, 1054, 1223, 1267, 1140, along with senate bills 5066, and 5051 can be viewed on the Washington state legislator website.
