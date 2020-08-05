SUNNYSIDE — 21-year-old Jonathen Rosales was released from his felony harassment, assault in the fourth degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, and interfering with a report of domestic violence charges after a facing preliminary hearing on Aug. 4 in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld.
On Aug. 3 at approximately midnight, Rosales was traveling with his girlfriend – who was driving – eastbound on Yakima Valley Highway.
Allegedly, Rosales became enraged when the young lady stated she was taking back a vehicle she loaned to Rosales. He forced back the center console until it broke and used it to hit other items in the vehicle, including the windows.
Rosales told his girlfriend he was going to kill her. She later told police she believed him as he intimidated her with a pocketknife earlier on.
The young lady pulled her vehicle onto Allen Road and told Rosales their relationship was over. According to court records, he then hit her in the face with the center console.
After observing a bystander, she told them to call 911 where Rosales was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.