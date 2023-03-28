Police Car Graphic
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop in Oregon resulted in the seizure of 36 pounds of meth and 2 pounds of heroin from two Sunnyside residents, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, an OSP Senior Trooper stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima for a vehicle violation and failure of a slower-moving vehicle to yield to overtaking vehicle on US 97 near milepost 161 in Deschutes County.

