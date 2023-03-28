DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop in Oregon resulted in the seizure of 36 pounds of meth and 2 pounds of heroin from two Sunnyside residents, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, an OSP Senior Trooper stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima for a vehicle violation and failure of a slower-moving vehicle to yield to overtaking vehicle on US 97 near milepost 161 in Deschutes County.
According to the report, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and an OSP narcotics detection canine was then applied to the vehicle and alerted to a narcotic odor.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered 36 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two pounds of suspected heroin concealed in the vehicle.
The driver identified as Anabel Torres, 38, and passenger Audel Torres Perez, 38, both of Sunnyside, were interviewed and released pending referred charges, according to the report from Oregon State Police.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.