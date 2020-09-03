YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a transient offender who has been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Tracey Linn Juarez, 51, was reported to have checked the West Valley Walmart parking lot, camped in his vehicle, on the week of Aug. 17.
Juarez was convicted in Nov. 1997 for child molestation in the first degree and again in Jan. 2014 for failure to register. He has no known aliases.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
