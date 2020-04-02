GRANGER – The landmark two-story brick building in the 1000 block of Liberty Road was destroyed by fire in the early morning Thursday, April 2.
Yakima Valley Fire District #5 firefighters were dispatched to the abandoned school building about approximately 3:20 a.m. and found it roughly 50 percent involved, according Fire District Deputy Chief Joel Byam.
The roof of the building collapsed within minutes of the first arriving units. The building had no power to it and had been abandoned for many years.
Due to safety concerns regarding its stability, the structure was allowed to burn freely while fire crews protected exposures.
It is unknown how the fire started, and the investigation has been turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office.
No injuries to personnel on scene were reported. The school building, which had not been used in many years, was considered a total loss.
