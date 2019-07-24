YAKIMA — William Dennis Swails, 56, of Grandview is accused of molesting a 15-year-old and is scheduled to be arraigned this coming Friday, July 26.
Grandview Police arrested him July 11, and his preliminary appearance for first-degree child molestation was the following day.
Swails allegedly molested the girl several times, beginning when she was 7 or 8-years-old.
