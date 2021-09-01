The man accused of driving the car involved in the murder of Victor Javier Ramos was in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, August 26.
Adrian Bueno appeared before Judge Richard Bartheld who kept the 28-year-old in custody on $1 million bail.
Bueno was arrested in Arizona in July after being on the run since the January 31, 2021 shooting.
The other suspect, 42-year-old Francisco Rudy Gallardo is still at large and believed to be in Mexico.
Bueno will be arraigned on September 9 on multiple charges including weapons charges and drive-by shooting.
