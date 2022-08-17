Adrian Bueno

Adrian Bueno

On Thursday, August 10, Adrian Bueno, 30, plead guilty to second degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting of Victor Ramos on January 31, 2021.

Bueno entered an Alford plea during the court proceedings Thursday afternoon. He was sentenced to 90 months (7.5 years) in prison, 18 months in community custody and order restitution of $6,341.18.

Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com

