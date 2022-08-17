On Thursday, August 10, Adrian Bueno, 30, plead guilty to second degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting of Victor Ramos on January 31, 2021.
Bueno entered an Alford plea during the court proceedings Thursday afternoon. He was sentenced to 90 months (7.5 years) in prison, 18 months in community custody and order restitution of $6,341.18.
The other charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, two accounts of first degree assault and a drive-by shooting charge were all permanently dismissed.
“I feel like this is so unfair my brother lost his life. We never get to see, hug, or hear my brother laugh again. Why does this cold blooded killer get another shot a life, why does he get to come home in a few years and be with his family,” the victim’s sister, Cecilia Ramos, said. “I know that nothing we do will bring my brother back. But he deserves justice and 7.5 years in prison isn’t long enough for the life of my brother.”
Bueno was arrested in Arizona in July of 2021 after he attempted to gain access into the United States from Mexico.
Local investigators identified Bueno as the registered driver of a black 2007 Infiniti G35 and Francisco Rudy Gallardo as the shooter.
Gallardo, 43, remains at large in the killing of 28-year-old Ramos.
This offense is a most offense or “strike” as defined by RCW 9.94A.030. If Bueno commits another one of these serious offences then the mandatory sentence is life imprisonment without parole.
